North West farmers claim cops’ involved in livestock theft

Farmers in Zeerust, North West, have lost faith in the police as livestock theft has reached alarming levels. The farmers accuse the South African Police Service (Saps) of collaborating with livestock thieves.

George Boinamo, 68, who rents a farm near Nietverdiend has lost over 93 sheep, 120 goats and 68 Brahman and Simmental cattle. He says he has also lost more than 1 000 litres of diesel and other goods worth thousands of rands.

“Despite the overwhelming evidence that I’ve surrendered to police officials, the police have dismally failed to process the investigations.

“These thugs are well-known in the farming community and there is a link between them and the police officials who are mandated to help curb livestock theft,” he said.

Wilhem Rocher, 57, said the increasing levels of livestock theft was a disaster. He and his neighbours said they had collectively lost 200 sheep, goats and cattle in the Marico region alone this year.

“The police do not exist anymore. We have the cameras to help catch the criminals for the NW farmers allege cops’ involvement in livestock theft ‘police collaboration’ police but they still fail to successfully investigate the case for a successful prosecution… The police are working with the mafias. You won’t believe that the criminals who are stealing our cows and are captured by our cameras are never charged,” Rocher said.

Saps North West spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said police were conducting operations to halt the rising levels of livestock theft affecting farmers.

“Numerous operations and efforts are conducted to prevent and combat stock theft. During Operation Shanela and other crime prevention initiatives, police conduct stop and searches/ roadblocks and visit tuckshops in informal settlements, businesses and abattoirs. Stock theft unit members visit animal auctions on a regular basis to ensure compliance with all the relevant stock theft Acts,” said Myburgh.

Itumeleng Monnana, 32, who breeds goats, opened a livestock theft case with the Zeerust police late in September but the case was eventually closed at the end of last month due to a “lack of evidence”.

Monnana said he recovered one of three stolen goats in Mokgola village near Zeerust but alleges that the suspect had not been questioned.

“It is laughable that the case could be closed when police have not even visited the suspect who is known to me and other witnesses involved in the case.

“My goats were sold to another person who is eager to testify in a court of law but the police are doing everything possible to stop the investigations which should lead to the successful prosecution of this known criminal who is terrorising small farmers like me,” Monnana said.