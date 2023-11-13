Five people killed in separate shootings in KZN

All five were shot at Uganda informal settlement in Umlazi on Sunday night.

Police have urged anyone with information about the shootings and possible suspects to contact the Umlazi Police Station or Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111. Picture: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for a gang of suspects who shot and killed five people and injured another at three different houses in the province.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the shooting took place at Uganda informal settlement in Umlazi on Sunday night.

Shooting

Netshiunda said the motive of the shootings has not yet been established.

“When police arrived at the first house, the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a woman believed to be in her early 30s were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead on the scene.

“At the second house, police found two bodies of women aged 30 and 38, as well as a body of a 24-year-old man. All three bodies had multiple gunshot wounds and were also pronounced dead.

“A 32-year-old man was also shot at his house but survived with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” said Netshiunda.

Police have urged anyone with information about the killings and possible suspects to contact the Umlazi Police Station or anonymously via the Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Scourge of GBV at tertiary institutions worrying – Nzimande

PMB shooting

In a separate incident, ALS Paramedics are currently on the scene of a shooting on Oribi Road in Pietermaritzburg.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said it is believed the shooting occurred following an altercation between two men.

One person believed to be a policeman sustained fatal injuries and another policeman is being treated by ALS Paramedics.

Picture: ALS Paramedics

KwaMashu shooting

Last month, seven people believed to be criminals were shot dead execution-style in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “All seven deceased were found lying next to a pillar of the railway bridge and in a straight line with gunshot wounds to the head. Police found 18,9mm spent cartridges on the crime scene.”

ALSO READ: Police investigate yet another shooting in KZN