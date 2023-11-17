Crime stats: 6,911 people survived murder attempts between July and September

Only murder and sexual offences recorded a decrease.

South Africa has recorded an increase in attempted murder cases, with 6, 911 cases reported between 1 July and end of September 2023 – 756 more than the same period last year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola briefed parliament’s portfolio committee on police on the second quarter crime statistics on Friday morning.

In this category, the country recorded an increase in cases of sexual offences, attempted murder, assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, common assault, common robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In total, the number of contact crimes (crimes against the person) recorded from 1 July and end of September are 165,909, an increase of 3,391 compared to the same period last year.

At least 6,945 murder cases were reported, 59 less than the same period last year.

There were 6,911 attempted murder cases reported, 756 more than the same period last year.

Assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm cases have recorded an increased for years, with 42,297 cases reported, an increase of 1,046 from the same period last year.

Common assault cases recorded an increase of 959, with 45,348 cases recorded between July and September.

A total of 13,090 sexual offences were reported, down from 13,283 during the same period in 2022.

The country also saw an increase in robbery at residential premises, recording 6,045 cases, compared to 5,825 in the same period last year.

Rape

Masemola said the country recorded 10,516 rape cases, compared to 10,590 in the same period last year.

There was also a decrease in the number of sexual assault cases reported, with 1,847 reported compared to 1,895 in the same period last year.

“We think we are on the right path. The successes that we are experiencing of late, we think we are making quite a breakthrough,” said Masemola.

Breakthroughs

Cele said while crime was a “stubborn” problem in South Africa, police were making breakthroughs in some areas, including Cash-In-Transit (CIT) heists.

“While cash heists are still there, we are beginning to have a hold on it. As you have seen in the Free State, those people were arrested within 24 hours. Yesterday, there was a shootout in Durban. That shootout was a result of a cash-in-transit heist in Richmond. The response is getting quicker,” said Cele.

According to Cele, KwaZulu-Natal recorded a decrease in crime cases in most areas.

“For the first time in many moons of reporting, KwaZulu-Natal is greener in most of the areas compared to most of the provinces. As you know, that is a troublesome province.”

“We are beginning to see some trends, while crime is stubborn, there are some green shoots that look like they’re growing and getting better for now. Maybe the strategies and approaches we are using, especially since we started using Operation Shanela …

“We are getting some direction, that is not near to say crime is really at the acceptable levels in South Africa, and South Africans don’t feel fear and don’t feel irritated by crime. But it does look like there is some indication we are in the right direction.”

