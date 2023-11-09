Mkhwebane tells Mashatile ANC is the ‘weak link’ in fight against crime

Busisiwe Mkhwebane in parli’There is rot from the head’ – Mkhwebane tells Mashatile ANC the weak link in crime fightament. Photo: X/@ParliamentofRSA

EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane used her first parliamentary question to Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Thursday to criticise the justice system for “failing” to act against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), South African Revenue Service (Sars), and the Public Protector cleared Ramaphosa in the February 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

Mkhwebane stated that this was proof that the justice system and the African National Congress’ (ANC) fight against corruption was only lip service.

She claimed that she was the only person committed to a thorough investigation into the Phala Phala farm burglary, but could not continue as she was removed from her position.

“The ANC government’s stance on fighting any crime, including violent crime, shows that the ANC government wants to be seen as committed to fighting crime. However, the panel report does show that the weakness in fighting crime is in the ANC in all spheres,” said Mkhwebane on Thursday.

“It is disappointing that, to combat crime, including corruption and money laundering, instances like the Phala Phala Farm scandal involving concealed cash and potential tax evasion, the SARB, Sars and the PPSA have all found in favour of the president.

“The only person committed to dealing with this was removed from the system, so this is a challenge because it shows that there is rot from the head. Why does the justice system fail or appear to fail to act against the president?”

Mashatile to Mkhwebane: ‘Law does not have eyes.’

Mashatile called on MPs to respect the work of the country’s law enforcement agencies, even if their conclusions on investigations are not what they hoped for.

He dismissed Mkhwebane’s comment that the justice system seemed to favour Ramaphosa.

“The law does not have eyes, so when the law has been implemented, it doesn’t look and say this one is the president, let’s treat him differently,” said Mashatile.

“You will recall right from the beginning with allegations of Phala Phala and anything else, the president said himself, ‘I subject myself to the processes of the law. Let those agencies that have been tasked to do the task be allowed to do it.’

“Once they have done so, I think it is our duty to say ‘thank you very much; you’ve done the work, we accept the reports. I don’t think we must want to accept the reports that we want or anticipated. I think we must respect the professionalism of those who were tasked to do the work.

“There may be allegations of tax evasion, but I have confidence in the law enforcement agencies of the country. I have confidence in the criminal justice system that it will deal with all of us without fear or favour.

“There is no favouritism in the criminal justice system, whether you’re president, deputy president, minister, or advocate. The law is the same for all of us. The problem with us as the public is that we sometimes become the court ourselves – we find people guilty when they’re not found guilty by the court of law.”

Phala Phala arrests

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested the third suspect in the Phala Phala farm theft case on Thursday – a 27-year-old man.

The suspect joins Imanuwela David, 39, and Frolina Joseph, 30, who made their first court appearance on Monday.

They will all appear at the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The three suspects are charged with housebreaking and theft and accused of stealing $580,000 from the farm.