Mother faces ‘worst nightmare’ after criminal posing Bolt driver robs son

A Pretoria mother was woken by a phone call at midnight from her son after he and a friend climbed into what they thought was an e-hailing taxi which took them on a joyride across town, ending with them being robbed.

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare waking up to a phone call from your kid screaming they have been robbed, please help,” said Annissa Johnson.

“They must have run about 5km from where they were dropped to where I found them below the Union Buildings,” she said.

Driver knew of cancelled Bolt trip

Johnson said her son and a friend went to a restaurant close to the Grove Mall to watch a band. Afterwards they tried to order an Uber but got no response.

“Then they ordered a Bolt, which was seven or eight minutes away and cancelled the request to try and find a closer driver when a car they presumed to be from Bolt drove up and the driver asked if they had ordered a Bolt.

“The driver told my son not to book another trip and said they could just pay him cash. The driver knew his name and knew he cancelled the first trip booked,” she said.

But he noticed the driver wasn’t going in the direction of his home.

“When the car stopped, the boys opened the door. They started running when they saw a guy climbing out of the boot with a rope.”

The driver took Johnson’s son’s phone before he got out to open the boot where the second person was hiding. The accomplice tried to grab one of them.

No arrests yet

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident was reported and a case of robbery was being investigated.

“No one has been arrested at this stage,” she added.

Bolt’s East and Southern Africa regional manager Takura Malaba said Bolt was not aware of this incident, but was aware that criminals pose as e-hailing drivers and try to get passengers to take trips off the platform. Malaba said commuters must ensure the driver and car match the data on the app.

“Check the driver and the driver’s photo and make sure it’s the same person before opening the door,” he said.