JUST IN: Deadly Knysna raid leaves police captain and suspect dead

It comes as police probed a string of political murders, including the assassination of former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa.

A midnight operation in Knysna turned deadly when a 50‑year‑old South African Police Service (Saps) Tactical Response Team (TRT) captain and a suspect were killed in a fierce shootout as police probed a string of political murders, including the assassination of former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa.

The shootout occurred during an operation in Knysna in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police killing

Western Cape police are reeling from shock following the killing of the police captain and the suspect.

“The captain, aged 50, was attached to the provincial Tactical Response Team and deployed in the area as part of investigations into the murder of councillor and former mayor of Knysna, Aubrey Tsengwa, as well as two others in separate shooting incidents last week,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Illegal firearms

Potelwa said that at the time of the captain’s death, the Saps integrated team was executing an operation following up on information about illegal firearms at Sewende Laan informal settlement on Uniondale Road.

“The suspect (38) also died in the shootout. Two firearms were found in his possession

“Psychosocial support is currently provided to the SAPS team on the scene as well as colleagues of the captain in Cape Town,” Potelwa added.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi, has conveyed condolences to the family and colleagues of the departed police official.

Cachalia visits Knysna

Meanwhile, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia visited Knysna on 25 August 2026 following the murders of Tsengwa and two others in separate shootings.

Tsengwa was gunned down in Joodsekamp on 19 August while driving with passengers.

Cachalia received a full briefing from SAPS and met with local leaders, underscoring the political gravity of the crimes.

Arrests

Police confirmed four suspects are in custody, charged with conspiracy to murder Tsengwa, with bail hearings scheduled this week.

Investigations into the killings of Mandla Tyololo and Mandla Matiwane remain ongoing.

Cachalia conveyed condolences to victims’ families and praised Saps for pursuing every lead, stressing that the state has a duty to ensure justice and restore trust in Knysna.