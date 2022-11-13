Double amputee brutally murdered in home invasion

Devina Haripersad

A manhunt has ensued for the killers of a 61-year-old Alexandria resident – a double amputee – that was slain in his home in the late hours of the night earlier this week during a home invasion.

According to police reports, the resident- Lungile Irvin Qandana – was killed with three gunshots to the chest after the unknown gunman gained entry into his home in Strelitzia Street, Wentzel Park in Alexandria on Wednesday night.

Forced entry

Qandana had been sleeping when the three men entered his home by forcing open a door at around 10 pm. At the time of the home invasion, his son and two of his friends had been socializing in the lounge.

Two gunmen immediately accosted the son and his friends at gunpoint, while the third suspect made his way to the elderly man’s bedroom.

The young son and his friends told police that they heard three gunshots before the three suspects ran out and fled the home invasion scene on foot.

The boys found the elder with wounds to his upper body. They had tried to assist him but he eventually succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the home invasion as police continue to search for the murder suspects.

Girl (15) killed in shooting

Meanwhile, in Gqeberha, police are also on the hunt for another murder suspect, following the killing of a 15-year-old girl.

According to reports, SAPS Uitenhage Station Commander, Brigadier Andre Swart has activated the immediate implementation of the 72-hour activation plan following the murder and attempted murder of two people at Vanes Estate in Uitenhage on 10 November 2022.

Police have said that also around 10 pm at night, suspects opened fire in the area, firing shots through a sliding door at the Reid Street residence.

Keisha Goliath (15) and a 36-year-old woman sustained injuries. Both victims were rushed to hospital however it was Keisha succumbed to her injuries.

The suspects were not known, nor was the motive for the shooting at this stage. Police, however, have confirmed that a case of murder and attempted murder was opened and investigations are ongoing.