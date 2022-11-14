Bokgabo Poo murder case postponed to February 2023

Citizen Reporter

The murder case of Bokgabo Poo has been postponed to next year by the Benoni Magistrates’ Court.

Ntuthuko Zikhali briefly appeared in court on Monday, with the matter being adjourned until 14 February 2023.

According to reports, Zikhali’s lawyer informed the court that the defence was still trying to get outstanding information regarding Poo’s murder from the suspect hence the postponement.

The accused has been charged with rape, kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse in connection with the death of Poo.

He was arrested last month, shortly after he was allegedly caught on CCTV footage walking the child on the day of her disappearance.

The 28-year-old from Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, was out on bail for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at the time of his arrest.

The state previously informed the court, last month, that it intended to apply for Zikhali’s bail to be revoked.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Poo’s mother, Tsholofelo, said she believed her daughter’s murder could be related to human body parts rituals since candles were found in a house after the four-year-old went missing.

Tsholofelo called for Zikhali’s mother to be roped in for questioning.

“Ntokozo mentioned the fact that he was supposed to get R15 000 so that could only prove their love for money and that this was to do with rituals,” she said.

Father, Irvin Ndlovu said the justice system has already failed him with the death of his father and it's failing him again with his daughter. He wants him to feel the same pain that he inflicted onto his daughter.

Poo’s mutilated body found

Poo’s mutilated body was found in a field on 15 October, with some of her body parts missing.

She had gone to play with a five-year-old boy at a park in Wattville when they were approached by Zikhali on 10 October, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Zikhali then gave the little boy money to go buy lollipops and lured the four-year-old to an unknown location.

A frantic search by community members led to the grim discovery of a mutilated body in Tamboville.

Leah Khoza was sweeping her yard when she discovered a child’s leg in a shallow grave, with Zikhali being arrested in Boksburg four days after Poo went missing.

During the previous court appearances, the distraught father of Poo, Irvin Ndlovu pleaded with the accused to at least give the family closure and tell them where they could find the rest of her body parts.

Poo was laid to rest at the Boksburg Sub-Regional Cemetery last week.

Meanwhile, the case against Zikhali involving the nine-year-old girl has also been postponed to 14 February, for further investigations.

The NPA conceded that the state had not opposed Zikhali’s release regarding the matter because they did not have enough evidence to oppose bail.

