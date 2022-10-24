Lenasia man arrested for murder after ‘family dispute’

Faizel Patel

Police have arrested a 29-years old in connection with a murder in Lenasia, Extension 13.

It is understood officers received a complaint of a dead body at Lenasia Extension 13 Clinic.

Spokesperson Bafana Ndimande said upon arrival the officers found an on-duty nurse who pointed out to them a lifeless body of an unidentified male.

“The deceased was estimated to be around his late thirties. It was further alleged that the deceased was shot at Heliodor Street, Lenasia Extension 13 on Thursday, 20 October 2022, at about 10pm.”

“He sustained a gunshot wound on his upper body. The deceased was declared dead upon arrival. The pathologists transferred the deceased to the Government Mortuary. The motive for murder is unknown at this stage,” Ndimande said.

Family dispute?

According to a tweet by CrimeAir Network, the shooting may have been a result of a family dispute.

However, police continue to investigate the circumstances surround the incident.

Ndimande said the suspect was detained at the Lenasia Saps, and is expected to appear at the Lenasia Magistrates’ Court soon.

“Lenasia Saps station commander, Brigadier Gopane, commended the officers for a job well executed. He further encouraged the community to be vigilant at all times and to report any criminal activities to the police.”

Bodies discovered in quarry in Western Cape

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, police retrieved the bodies of a man and a woman in a quarry in Paul Kruger Street, believed to be those of the missing Stellenbosch couple on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the bodies were recovered from a motor vehicle that had seemingly fallen into the quarry.

Police were called by a resident who alerted them to the vehicle after they spotted an object in the centre of the dam.

“The local police members responded and secured the scene. They noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle, which was the only part of the vehicle that was visible,” said Swartbooi.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Phooko

