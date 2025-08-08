Life sentence for Durban man who killed ex-partner and her mother

A Durban man will spend his life in prison for killing his ex-partner, her mother, and critically injuring his child.

A Durban man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his ex-partner and her mother and critically injuring his child in a dispute over money.

The 39-year-old man was sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment and 14 years by the Durban High Court (sitting in Scottburgh) for the murders and attempted murder of his family members in August 2023 in the Chatsworth area.

His conviction and sentence also include firearm- and ammunition-related charges.

Life for killing ex-partner, her mother and injuring his child

The accused and his 39-year-old former partner had broken up at the time of the incident, but they had two minor children together. The man lived in Greytown with the two children, while the deceased lived with her parents in Chatsworth.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that before the incident, the accused and his ex-girlfriend had argued about money issues.

On 6 August 2023, the man went to the Chatsworth home to fetch the children after leaving them there two days prior. He was armed with an unlicensed firearm.

Ramkisson-Kara said the deceased’s 70-year-old mother was present during the argument between the exes.

“The accused then produced the firearm and shot both the deceased and her mother. Both women died at the scene,” she said.

Child shot and critically injured

“The minor child (whose parents are the accused and the deceased) was also shot and critically injured.”

The boy was rushed to the hospital for medical attention while his father fled the scene.

The accused was only arrested in February 2025 and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition for an unrelated case from February 2021.

In court, witnesses and police officers who were at the crime scene testified under the direction of Advocate Rakesh Singh. There was also evidence of the February 2021 offence presented.

In mitigation of sentence, Singh handed in victim impact statements compiled by one of the deceased’s minor children and the deceased’s sister.

Child’s life changed after mother’s death

In his statement, the child said that their life will never be the same without their mother. He said he is sad because it was their father who took their mother away from them.

The deceased’s sister said she is still traumatised by the incident and suffers from flashbacks. She blamed their father—who was supposed to protect them—for the children’s pain as they struggled to cope with the loss of their mother.

The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for each of the two counts of murder, life imprisonment for the attempted murder of his minor child, and eight years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Relating to the 2021 offence of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and one year’s imprisonment, respectively.

He will serve an effective sentence of life imprisonment, and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Crime will not be tolerated – NPA

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA hopes this sentence clarifies its stance that crime will not be tolerated.

“This conviction underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for victims of crime and their families. We commend the prosecution team and law enforcement for their relentless pursuit of justice, and we hope this outcome brings some closure to the family of the victims,” she said.

