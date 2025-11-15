Drugs worth R2m found in rice and hidden compartments during roadblock

In a separate case, a man was found with crystal meth hidden in books in Mpumalanga

A man suspected of being a drug dealer was arrested on Friday night after he was stopped at a roadblock and found with drugs worth an estimated value of nearly R2 million.

Mandrax and tik found during roadblock

Police in Groblershoop, Northern Cape, stopped the suspect’s vehicle for a routine inspection and found the drugs in a bucket filled with rice. They then found more hidden in hidden compartments inside the vehicle.

“The alert members conducted a thorough inspection and discovered mandrax tablets, with an estimated value of R1.3 million, underneath the rice.

“Upon further searching, Tik valued at R293 916 and dagga valued R179 625 was found stashed in hidden compartments inside the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Omphile Masegela.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

Masegela added that the drugs were seized and the vehicle was impounded.

Crystal meth hidden in books

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, a 41-year-old suspect was arrested along the N4 road near Kaapmuiden, Mpumalanga, for possession of drugs.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the arrest followed a tip-off about a suspicious man standing by the road. A police officer then approached the man and asked to search his bag.

“During the search, the officer found two books wrapped in decorative paper. Upon opening the books, he discovered white compressed substances,” said Ndubane.

Crystal meth was found hidden in the books. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The suspect then claimed to be unaware of the substance.

“The man claimed that he did not know what it was, stating that someone had given it to him. He further said he is homeless and originally from Springs, and that he had been taken from the street, handed the package, and instructed to deliver it to Mozambique, after which he would allegedly proceed to Brazil,” said Ndubane.

The substances were confirmed to be crystal meth with an estimated street value of approximately R350 000.

Ndubane said the suspect is expected to appear before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of possession of drugs.

