Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Five foreigners arrested as police find R350m crystal meth lab in Mpumalanga [PICS]

Picture of Gareth Cotterell

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

3 minute read

20 September 2025

01:46 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Police raided the farm after an informant reported a chemical smell coming from the property.

Crystal meth lab Mpumalanga farm

Crystal meth was found packaged in lunch boxes on the farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Police arrested five foreign nationals after finding a crystal methamphetamine laboratory on a farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, on Friday.

Police said the “clandestine” lab is estimated to be worth R350 million.

‘Strange smell’ coming from farm

The police raid came after a tip-off about suspicious activities on a farm in Oudehoutkloof, Volksrust.

“The informant reported a strange chemical smell emanating from the premises, which raised suspicions of illicit drug manufacturing,” said police spokesperson Colonel FP Maphanga.

Drug-manufacturing equipment found during a police raid on the farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps
Drug-manufacturing equipment found during a police raid on the farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

He said the suspects started to flee as they saw police approach. Despite this, five foreign nationals from a North American country were arrested.

“Two other suspects – believed to be from West African countries – managed to evade arrest by fleeing into nearby bushes.”

Drugs and equipment seized

Maphanga said a search of the property led to the discovery of:

  • Large quantities of precursor chemicals used in drug manufacturing;
  • Drug-manufacturing equipment;
  • Crystal methamphetamine valued at approximately R350 million, packaged in lunch boxes and buckets stored in freezers;
  • A pellet gun loaded with blank rounds; and
  • Three live 9mm rounds found in the possession of the farm caretaker.
Drug-manufacturing equipment found during a police raid on the farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps
Drug-manufacturing equipment found during a police raid on the farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Maphanga added that preliminary investigations revealed that the five foreign nationals in custody were in the country illegally. “They are facing possible charges related to contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act as well as the Immigration Act.”

Chemicals found at a crystal meth lab on a farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps
Chemicals found at a crystal meth lab on a farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The farm caretaker, who is South African, was also arrested and faces possible charges for the possession of ammunition.

“Police are working hard to rid the streets of Mpumalanga of all types of drugs, and dismantling a clandestine drug lab, which is the source of these drugs, is a step in the right direction,” said Acting Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Crime and Courts crystal meth drugs Mpumalanga Police South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Helen Zille to run for Joburg mayor as DA vows to ‘wrestle city back’
News EFF to open case against Operation Dudula after death of 1-year-old child
News ‘I think this is terrorism’: Mkhwanazi explains why he wore ‘military’ uniform at media briefing
News Mkhwanazi: ‘Brown Mogotsi knew about task team disbandment and 121 dockets before me’
Politics MP tells Morero that ‘entire Johannesburg is rotten’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp