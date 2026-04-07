Eastern Cape police re-arrest one of eight dangerous escapees

The eight escapees were originally in custody for serious offences including murder, rape, crimen injuria, and assault.

Police have arrested one of eight suspects who escaped from police cells in the Eastern Cape.

The detainee was apprehended by a multidisciplinary task team on Monday, 6 April 2026.

Serious offences

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the suspects escaped from the Afsondering Police Station cells on 4 April 2026.

“The eight escapees were originally in custody for serious offences, including murder, rape, crimen injuria, and assault. One of the escapees, Siphelele Mkhulisi (an adult male), was rearrested on the morning of 6 April 2026 at approximately 8am. He was originally in custody for a murder case.”

Caught Sleeping

Gantana said Mkhulisi was asleep at his aunt’s residence in the Masakala Location, Matatiele, when the task team pounced.

“Acting on intelligence, the task team – comprising Vispol [Visible Policing], K9, and detectives tactically approached the premises. The suspect was found still asleep and was arrested without incident.”

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Escape

Gantana said the investigation into the circumstances of the escape, including a separate case of aiding and abetting, continues.

“The team is actively following up on information that will lead to the arrest of the remaining seven escapees, who face charges including murder, rape, assault, and crimen injuria.”

Gantana urged the members of the public not to apprehend the escapees themselves as they are dangerous criminals.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining seven escapees is urged to contact the investigating team directly.

Sergeant Matabane – 076 342 4033

Constable Mantelefu – 073 109 7962

Alternatively, information can be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Escape

In another incident last month, an inmate who escaped from a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) correctional facility was rearrested after evading authorities for more than a month.

Thulani Gcaleka fled from Sevontein Correctional Centre in the Pietermaritzburg district on 5 February 2026.

Gcaleka, who is serving a life sentence for multiple serious crimes – including attempted murder, attempted rape, rape, common robbery, and housebreaking with intent to commit an offence – escaped while assigned to a cleaning work team operating on the prison farm.

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