Eastern Cape police search for 8 people who escaped from custody [Pics]

The eight detainees escaped from Afsondering Police Station cells in Maluti on Saturday.

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a search for eight detainees who escaped lawful custody.

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the eight detainees escaped on Saturday.

“Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of escaping from lawful custody (eight counts) following the escape of eight detainees from the Afsondering Police Station cells in Maluti on 04 April 2026,” she said.

Names and faces

Gantana added that the circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation. It is unclear at this stage on what charges were the 8 people initially arrested for.

Escapees from Eastern Cape custody. Thabo Nana, Anele Ludidi (top row), Siphelele Mkhulisi, Sinethemba Mazendala (bottom row). Pictures: Supplied.

Under South African law, escape from custody is a criminal offence that carries the risk of a further prison sentence.

Police investigate helpers

Gantana said that a case of aiding and abetting was also opened. “A separate case of aiding and abetting was also opened for investigation to determine if the escape was facilitated by others.”

Escapees from Eastern Cape custody. Abraham Goboza, Kwanele Mzala (top row), Siphelele Nondolo, Asiphe Yawu (bottom row). Pictures: Supplied



She added that members of the public who may have information that could assist in the investigation or help locate the escapees are urged to contact the investigating team directly: Sergeant Matabane on 076 342 4033 or Constable Mantelefu on 073 109 7962.

“Alternatively, information can be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.”

Do not engage

Gantana has further cautioned the public against engaging with any of the escapees.

“Members of the public are cautioned not to apprehend the escapees themselves as they are dangerous criminals,” she said.

“All information will be treated confidentially.” While escape from custody is a crime, it is not one of the headline crimes tracked and reported publicly in the national crime stats.

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