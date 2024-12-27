Eastern Cape tavern owner arrested for bribing police, shop owner killed in Qumbu

A tavern owner in Eastern Cape has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested for attempting to bribe the police.

According to the provincial South African Police Service (Saps), the tavern — situated in the Komani area— was found operating into the early hours of Christmas morning, well past its legal closing time.

Tavern owner arrested in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said as part of efforts to curb contact crimes, patrolling officers instructed the 45-year-old tavern owner to close the establishment and asked patrons to leave the premises.

“As the police were awaiting the closure of the premises, the business owner allegedly approached the police in the police vehicle and attempted to induce them to accept a stack of money for his business not to close, of which the police did not conform,” she said.

Mgolodela further revealed that the owner allegedly escalated the situation by dropping the money inside the police vehicle in an apparent attempt to force their compliance.

“Police then went to the station to open a case of bribery, and the suspect was subsequently arrested,” she added.

The owner is expected to appear before the Komani Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 27 December.

Shop owner murdered

In a separate case, Eastern Cape police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a shop owner in Qumbu.

The suspects, aged 19 and 24, were apprehended after community members discovered the 55-year-old victim’s body at his store in Debeza.

“Community members became suspicious when the shop was not opened the whole day, and on their investigation, they found the deceased lying dead in a pool of blood inside the shop,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Welile Matyolo said in a statement.

According to Matyolo, police found empty AK-47 cartridges near the body and later recovered the rifle, without ammunition, during the suspects’ arrest.

The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether it was used in the murder or other crimes.

“The motive for the gruesome murder of the deceased forms part of the ongoing investigation, and the duo will appear in the Qumbu Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge on Friday,” Matyolo added.