Lawyers for Human Rights have criticised the conviction, arguing that the city failure to provide a lease.

An Orange Farm early childhood development (ECD) principal has been convicted of operating her centre without a health permit, despite the City of Johannesburg allegedly failing to provide her with the lease agreement she needed to obtain one for 27 years.

Sweetness Marabelela, known as Mam Sweetness, was found guilty on 18 November 2026 and sentenced to a R1 000 fine or 30 days’ imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition that she does not operate her ECD centre without a permit.

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), Real Reform for ECD, Sisonke ECD Forum and SmartStart have criticised the conviction, arguing that the city’s failure to provide a lease prevented Marabelela from obtaining the necessary permit.

Marabelela will appeal the conviction with the support of LHR. The court granted her leave to appeal, with the matter scheduled for 2 December.

City criticised over 27-year lease delay

According to LHR, Marabelela repeatedly approached the city for a lease agreement, which she needed to apply for a health permit to operate her centre on municipal land.

The magistrate reportedly acknowledged the difficulties ECD practitioners face in obtaining permits and criticised the city for failing to address the longstanding challenges centres face.

However, the court still convicted Marabelela.

“We are deeply disappointed with today’s judgement. While the magistrate castigated the City of Johannesburg for a problem that it knew about, but had failed to address, we had hoped that she would take on board our legal argument that it was simply impossible for Mrs Marabelela to obtain a permit and dismiss the charge,” said David Dickinson, the LHR attorney representing her.

He argued that the City’s failure to provide a lease agreement had left Marabelela unable to apply for the permit.

“Because she does not have a permit, the City has now turned her into a criminal. This is unjust and cruel,” Dickinson said.

Conviction raises concerns

The organisations also warned that the condition attached to Marabelela’s suspended sentence could affect children’s access to early learning and care in Orange Farm.

The charge against her concerned the absence of a health permit and did not allege that children faced any risk to their health or safety.

However, the condition means Marabelela cannot continue operating her centre without the required permit.

The organisations said community-based ECD centres played an important role in providing affordable early learning and care to families who relied on them.

They argued that the city had a responsibility to help practitioners meet the requirements for operating legally, including responding to outstanding lease applications and providing an affordable and practical process for obtaining permits.

Nobukhosi Zulu, senior law and policy specialist at Real Reform for ECD, who also served as a specialist witness in the case, called on the City to reconsider its by-laws.

“We invite the City of Johannesburg to urgently reconsider its by-laws. We need a Johannesburg that works with ECDs, not criminalises them for requirements that are impossible to comply with,” Zulu said.

Two more practitioners face charges

The organisations said two other Orange Farm ECD practitioners faced similar charges.

Their cases, scheduled for January and February, would be postponed by agreement.

They called on the city to urgently resolve outstanding cases and secure the withdrawal of the charges against the practitioners.

They also want the city to address outstanding lease requests and establish an ECD task team with clear responsibilities and deadlines.

Dickinson said the organisations were prepared to take the matter further if necessary.

“We are determined to take this matter to the highest courts in the land, if necessary, to end this injustice that criminalises poverty,” he said.

LHR, Real Reform for ECD, and Sisonke ECD Forum said they would continue to challenge Marabelela’s conviction and pursue accountability from the city.

They argued that criminal enforcement should be reserved for cases involving serious risks to children’s health or safety, rather than punishing practitioners for administrative failures by the authorities responsible for helping them comply.