"Always happy to see my diamond back," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed delight at having his ‘diamond’ Oswin Appollis back in the team’s starting line-up.

The Bafana Bafana winger, who has been largely used as an impact player this season, returned to the starting line-up during the 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening.

Speaking after the game, Ouaddou has made no secret of his admiration for Appollis after reintegrating the attacker into his tactical setup.

“Always happy to see my diamond back. Appollis is an important player in our team. I tried to find him a position where he can be comfortable and give him some instructions,” said Ouaddou.

He missed last weekend’s Carling Knockout semifinal clash against Stellenbosch FC in Durban due to a bout of illness. Ouaddou was happy that his star player was able to finish the game against Arrows.

“I’m happy he could finish the game; it will help him for the next games. He did well with the ball and without the ball, so yeah, it’s good news to have him back,” added Ouaddou.

Ouaddou on facing Ncikazi

Commenting on the game against Arrows, Ouaddou admitted that facing his former assistant, Ncikazi, was always going to be difficult.

“It was a difficult game as expected. We expected a very difficult game for many reasons. The first one, we played a few days before for the semi-final, so, you can feel that some of my elements, some of my players had this tiredness but the other factors, we had a coach in the other team that knows exactly our game model,” said Ouaddou.

“It’s normal because he was working with us, so the task was even more difficult. I think we didn’t have the control that we wanted in the first half, even though in the game we had 60% of the possession. We had 26 shots but only six or seven on target. It’s not enough to be close or to check the net,” concluded the Moroccan.