Eight people shot dead, one injured in two incidents in Gqeberha

Eight people were shot dead and one injured in two separate shooting incidents in Kwanobuhle in Gqeberha on Thursday.

According to Col Priscilla Naidu, in the first incident, it is alleged that at about 11:45 this morning, police attended to a shooting in Mabi Street where the bodies of four men were found inside a Mazda 323. All sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

A fifth man (also with multiple gunshot wounds) was lying behind the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A sixth victim who had already succumbed to his wounds, was found lying a few metres further away from the car. The victims are between 18 – 25 years old and police are still seeking their identities.

In the second incident, at about 12:10, the bodies of three males were found in Zolanqini Street. Two were found inside a silver VW Polo, while the third deceased was found lying outside the vehicle. All had multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims are estimated to be between 32-40 years old. The vehicle was reported stolen in Humansdorp in May 2022.

Circumstances surrounding the murders are under investigation. Suspects and the motive for the murders are unknown at this stage.

Police are probing a possible link to the two incidents. Two cases of murder with multiple victims will be opened.

In a separate in the Eastern Cape, a Transnet employee was shot while on her way to work in New Brighton on Thursday.

According Colonel Naidu, it is alleged that at about 05:50, the Transnet bus went to the Railway flats in New Brighton to pick up employees for work.

“As the driver was entering the premises, four males, approached the bus, two on both side and started shooting at the bus. The men were wearing balaclavas,” said Naidu.

“One female was injured on the foot. When the driver drove into the premises, the suspects ran away. There were 10 people (including the driver) in the bus at the time.”

No other injuries were reported.

According to Colonel Naidu, it is suspected that the incident is linked to the current Transnet strike.

“Allegations are that two permanent employees were in the bus going to work and they were meant to be on strike – only the casual staff were allowed to go to work.”

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious injury to property.



