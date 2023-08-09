WATCH: YouTuber Sibu Mpanza pleads for help after mom shot and killed

By Lineo Lesemane

TV personality and YouTuber Sibu Mpanza is asking for help to take his late mother home for her funeral and burial.

Mpanza took to his YouTube channel to ask for donations and open up about his mother’s passing.

He said he received a call from his baby sister last week telling him that his mother had been shot at a stop street just a few meters away from their neighborhood.

Last week, IOL reported that a woman [Sibu’s mother] was shot and killed in Luzuko, Philippi East as she was taking her grandchildren to school in the morning.

The content creator said his main objective at the moment is to take his mother home.

He added that while he and his family stayed in Cape Town for over two decades, they are originally from Mpumalanga.

“My mom tried to prepare for the worst-case scenario for when she left all of us for whatever reason by having policies and funeral plans, but unfortunately, after Covid, she was not able to keep up with the payments.

“Which is why I am here, humbly asking for your help. If you have watched any of my videos, you know how much I loved my mother. She was everything to me and the reason why I had the confidence to leave my entire family and moved to Joburg to pursue my dreams,” Mpanza said.

How Sibu’s mother was murdered

In the video, Mpanza explains that his mother usually took her grandchildren to school every morning as she also went to school because she worked as a teacher.

He said in that particular morning, she left at the same time as usual, used the same route and on their way, less than ten minutes after they left the house, they were stopped by what they thought was a cab.

“They didn’t think much of it until somebody got out of the back seat of the car and pointed a gun at my mother. The man then proceeded to shoot her five times, got back into the car, and left. Essentially my mother was murdered,” the YouTuber shared.

