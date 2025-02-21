Police hunt suspect after triple murder in Eastern Cape

Three women were gunned down in a Lusikisiki home invasion.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect involved in the shooting. Picture: iStock

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt following the fatal shooting of three women in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Thursday night.

According to authorities, an unidentified assailant wearing a balaclava forced his way into a residence in Sitshayelo locality, Zalu A/A, at approximately 22:00 on Thursday.

The intruder reportedly demanded information about a 33-year-old family member who was said to be in a bedroom at the time.

“It is further said that her mother, 69, and sister, 44, tried to intervene and were both shot, and the suspect proceeded to the bedroom, where he found his intended victim and shot her several times,” said police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo.

“The three victims were declared dead at the scene,” Matyolo added.

ALSO READ: Crime stats: Murder cases decrease by 9.8% – four provinces ‘dominate criminality’ in SA

Investigation underway as police seek leads

Investigators have yet to establish why the three victims, who are all women, were targeted.

Matyolo indicated that the investigation is ongoing.

“The motive for the brutal and senseless murder of the women is unknown at this stage,” Matyolo stated.

Public assistance requested

Law enforcement officials are appealing to the community for any information that could lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can share information about perpetrator/s to call Lusikisiki Detectives – Colonel Siyabulela Kufa on 082 302 5118 / 083 427 9656, or Lieutenant Colonel Sizwe Sitsha on 0824422714 / (039) 2531350.

“The information may also be shared via Crime Stop Number on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous,” Matyolo explained.

ALSO READ: Six suspects killed in shootout with Eastern Cape cops

Police leadership condemns violence

OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General Norman Modishana, expressed strong condemnation of the killings, characterising them as a heinous act committed by someone with no regard for human life.

The senior police official emphasised the department’s commitment to bringing the perpetrator to justice, stating: “We will not rest until a perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice.”

NOW READ: State says all victims had headshot wounds as Mpumalanga tavern shooting accused cries self-defence