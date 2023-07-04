Ipid investigating VIP protection cops after vicious assault

By Faizel Patel

The independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating a case of assault against members of the VIP Protection Security Services in the South African Police Services (Saps).

The investigation comes after the attack on three occupants of a vehicle on the N1 highway on Monday by VIP protection police officers, with some brandishing high calibre weapons.

The VIP officers in plain clothing took turns kicking the three men while they lie on the ground. One crawls for cover under the road barrier, one is seen lying on the road, while the third one tries to duck to avoid the blows.

The Office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile has since confirmed that the VIP officers belonged to his protection unit.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield on Monday said the party referred the assault of the three occupants to Ipid.

Complaint

Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said they have received the complaint.

“The executive director received a complaint from members of Parliament – Mr Whitfield and Mr Terreblanche – regarding the incident of assault that happened yesterday on the N1 North within the precinct of Sandton Police Station.

Ipid investigators said they have already been in contact with the victims and their family members so that they could be assisted in laying charges.

“Ipid has already also engaged Saps management who are offering their full cooperation as far as the Ipid investigation is concerned,” Raburabu said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Blue light VIP Saps officers assault motorists

Investigations

“The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the Saps views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident.”

National police commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola condemned the conduct of the members.

ALSO READ: DA refers police VIP protection vicious assault on motorist to Ipid [VIDEO]