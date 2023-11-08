Police investigating murder of matric pupil in Mpumalanga

A matric pupil was shot while at home studying for his exams.

A Grade 12 pupil was shot and killed at his home while studying for the 2023 matric exams.

SABC News reported that Thabang Chiloane, who was a pupil at Hazyview Comprehensive School, was fatally shot on 6 November.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdluli said the victim was shot in the upper body.

Mdluli said: ”The investigation is ongoing, the motive for the killing is unknown and no one has been arrested so far. However, police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrator and perpetrators to call crime stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via the My SAPS app.”

Meanwhile, Northen Natal News reported that matric pupil Mbuyiseni Nduduzo Khumalo (20) of Dlamini Village in Sibongile was charged with the brutal stabbing of Ndumiso ‘Talent’ Mchunu (21), who was also in his matric year.

Mchunu was stabbed at least 18 times in Dlamini Village on October 28 following an apparent quarrel over a woman. Khumalo was arrested shortly afterwards.

He has applied for bail in the Dundee Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Initially, Khumalo hesitated to take the oath but later did when warned of the consequences.

He told the court that he should be given bail as he has no previous convictions and is currently writing his matric exams.

Prosecutor Mphakamiseni Mdlalose told the accused that he has already missed the opportunity to write two language papers, and that his chances of passing his matric year are very slim.

“You were not preparing for your exams because if you were, you would not be in the stand for a murder case and you would not have been arrested, you would have been home studying,” he said.