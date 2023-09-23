Two people dead, several injured after suspects storm ‘liquor premises’ in Mpumalanga

High caliber firearms believed to have been used by the suspects in the incident.

A police investigation has been launched after two people were killed, while several others were injured following a shooting in Alexandria, Mpumalanga.

According to the provincial South African Police Service (Saps), the nine victims were drinking in a certain premises when they were randomly shot at by a group of unknown suspects in the early hours of Saturday.

‘High caliber firearms’

Two people were declared dead at the crime scene by paramedics on arrival in the area near Calcutta.

Seven others sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the medical facility for treatment.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that unidentified number of gunmen reportedly opened fire on the victims who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“It is further said that one of the victims was fatally shot whilst inside the car though the other victim who died also, was found lying on the ground. The injured seven victims were found scattered around the said premises,” Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

Mohlala said preliminary investigations have indicated that high caliber firearms could have been used by the suspects in the incident.

“Some items which include 8 empty cartridges for a riffle, 6 empty cartridges for a 9mm pistol were found at the scene.

“These items were confiscated for further investigation. These items were seized and will form part of the probe. The investigation cannot ignore and will also focus on allegations that the premises could have been possibly used for liquor trade,” he said.

The motive for the shooting was not known at this stage and no arrests have been made so far.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the senseless killing.

“We cannot allow such incidents to occur unabated. The members are working around the clock to ensure that perpetrators thereof are soon brought to book,” Manamela said.

Other shootings

Last week, at least one person lost their life, while 15 others sustained injuries during a tavern shooting in KaNyamazane, located just outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

Two suspects were believed to be behind the shooting.

Meanwhile, six men were killed and one person was injured when gunmen opened fire on patrons outside a tavern in Daveyton in the same weekend.

The victims were sitting outside the tavern when the incident occurred, with more than 60 empty cartridges being found at the scene, according to the police.

