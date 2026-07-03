Ethiopian suspect faces court after fatal tuck shop stabbing

MEC Morweng calls stabbing senseless after victim dies en route to clinic following Wednesday afternoon dispute at tuck shop.

An Ethiopian national is due to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court today after allegedly stabbing a 26‑year‑old man to death during an altercation at his tuck shop in Magogoe‑Tshepang village, outside Mahikeng, North West.

The incident, which unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, has shaken the local community and comes amid heightened tensions over anti‑illegal immigration protests.

Police arrest Ethiopian man for fatal stabbing

On Tuesday, demonstrations were held across the country calling for the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

Police arrested the 29-year-old suspect shortly after the attack.

North West MEC for community safety and transport management Wessels Morweng condemned the killing as a “senseless act of violence” and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

It is alleged that an altercation broke out between the two men, during which the suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp object.

The victim sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to them while being transported to a local health facility.

Victim dies en route to clinic

Morweng also commended the police for their swift response, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“There is no justification for the taking of a human life,” he said.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms.

“This kind of violence has no place in our communities; it is, in fact, a threat to the foundation of our democracy and our efforts to enhance social cohesion.”