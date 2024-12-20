Expert calls country ‘wounded society’ amid rising violence

Experts say violent social media images increase trauma risk, especially after the brutal killing and suicide in KwaZulu-Natal, urging urgent mental health support.

Psychologists highlight the severe emotional effects of graphic violence shared on social media. Picture for illustration: iStock

Vicarious trigger and secondary traumatisation reaction are some of ripple effects suffered by millions of people throughout the world, when seeing violent photographs or videos posted on social media, experts said yesterday.

This is against the background of this week’s brutal killing in KwaZulu-Natal when Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka apparently stabbed his ex-girlfriend Nontobeko Cele, 25, and posted images of her body on Facebook.

Ntaka allegedly killed Cele on Tuesday and posted his confession on social media, before later being found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning, not far from where Cele was found dead.

Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka’s confession

In the video, Ntaka showed a graphic scene of Cele’s murder, revealing her bloodstained body, claiming he was “betrayed” in their turbulent relationship.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Cele’s body was found on Wednesday morning.

Psychologist Dr Keitumetse Mashego and psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller said violent images posted on social media cause powerful psychological reactions.

ALSO READ: ‘GBV has ‘no place in our nation’ – Mchunu condemns KZN murder

“By merely seeing the images, even if one was not at the scene of the killing, leads to increased risk of nightmares, replaying of the images, anxiety, depression, existential crisis, acute stress reaction and stomach cramps,” said Mashego.

“The family of the late victim will never be the same. They will need to prioritise their own journey of healing and be intentional to adjust and learn to live without a person they lost to such a tragedy.”

Mashego said the family might need to “deal with intense emotions towards the perpetrator and his family”.

Cele family need to deal with intense emotions towards Ntaka

“The perpetrators’ family will have their own challenges to face that their family member killed someone and himself. Families are likely to be at risk of developing a significant trauma response and mental health issues, which can become chronic, depending on the professional and social support they get.

“There is increased risk for development of debilitating and complicated grief process – among other mental health challenges, which can also develop into depression and anxiety,” said Mashego.

South Africa, said Mashego, was “a wounded society, hence we are seeing such types of crimes”.

ALSO READ: SA losing fight against GBV as social media justifies murder

“We will continue to see more,” she said.

Fuller said: “When there is a murder that is compounded by a further crisis – such as when the accused takes his own life – the surviving family and community may be affected by a sense of a lack of justice.

“This will need to be addressed in an appropriate way. Family and community members may need local police and community organisations to work together in offering confidential support.”

Offering confidential support

Fuller said violent images posted on social media caused “powerful psychological reactions, if they are shocking”.

“The images attract unusual interest because of widespread media coverage. If these images are in some way relatable to the viewer and if the context is unusual, they are likely to be more riveting.

“Typical emotional reactions include anxiety, fear, anger, hopelessness and despair.

ALSO READ: Men must change their entitlement

“Viewers are likely to be reminded of violent trauma they may have been directly or indirectly exposed to themselves – something precipitating post-traumatic flashbacks that may cause panic attacks, sleeping problems, avoidant behaviour and paranoid thoughts,” he said.

“Acts of violence against a victim that the perpetrator claims to love are difficult to understand. Most gender-based violence is committed against women.

Acts of violence

“In Africa, most acts of women killed during GBV are committed by men within the family or by male partners whom the victim trusted.

“Women killed by partners may be caused by perceived or actual infidelity – where the perpetrator kills because of a jealous rage out of sense of honour, driven by cultural expectations,” added Fuller.