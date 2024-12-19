‘GBV has ‘no place in our nation’ – Mchunu condemns KZN murder

'The act of this individual having taken his own life ends the immediate legal pursuit of justice.'

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has strongly condemned gender-based violence (GBV) following the gruesome murder of a woman by Sibusiso Lawrence in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Lawrence shocked the nation when he posted a video on his Facebook page admitting to killing his former girlfriend and leaving her body in the middle of the road with multiple stab wounds.

Following a manhunt, police found him hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning.

Violence

Mchunu said the “shocking incident is a grim reminder” of the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence in South African society.

“Such acts of violence are a betrayal of our shared humanity and have no place in our nation. Furthermore, the use of social media to amplify such cruelty is utterly unacceptable and reflects a disregard for basic decency and the dignity of others.

“The act of this individual having taken his own life ends the immediate legal pursuit of justice, but it does not diminish the severity of his actions or the pain inflicted on the victim, the victim’s family, friends, and community, including his own family,” Mchunu said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sibusiso Lawrence tried to kill his girlfriend before, family reveals

Mental health

Mchunu said, “Families and communities need to be very much alive and alert to issues of mental health of their members.”

“Any sign or suspicion of this disease must be reported to social workers and other authorities without any delay. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and reaffirm the government’s commitment to intensifying efforts to create a society where women and children can live free from fear,” Mchunu said.

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s family said he had tried to kill his girlfriend earlier this year.

A family member told Newzroom Afrika that Lawrence deceived them into thinking he was a good person, whereas he was “abusive”.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Lawrence allegedly fetched his girlfriend from her home and it is suspected that the duo had an altercation which escalated to the murder.

ALSO READ: Sibusiso Lawrence found dead after sharing video about him killing girlfriend [VIDEO]