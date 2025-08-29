Fake Apple products seized in Eastern Cape, foreign national arrested

Apple raised concerns about counterfeit iPhone merchandise.

After a tip-off from tech giant Apple, the Hawks raided a store in the Eastern Cape and arrested a 33-year-old Indian national with counterfeit Apple merchandise with an estimated value of R60 000.

The man was handcuffed during an operation in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Apple

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the action follows a detailed investigation sparked by a complaint from Apple, the global technology company based in Cupertino, California, in the US.

“Apple had raised concerns after counterfeit iPhone merchandise was suspected of being sold at a local outlet of a certain company situated in Summerstrand Village, Gqeberha.

“After the confirmation that items were counterfeit, the matter was then referred to the Hawks for further investigation,” Fumba said.

Picture: The Hawks

ALSO READ: Police seize counterfeit goods worth nearly R2 million in Lenasia

Arrest

Fumba said after probing the matter, a search and seizure operation was conducted on 22 July 2025 at the foreign national’s premises.

“This led to the confiscation of 60 counterfeit iPhone silicone covers, to an estimated value R60 000.

“As a result, the accused, an Indian national, along with his company, were both charged with 60 counts of contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997, read with the Trade Marks Act 194 of 1993,” Fumba said.

Court

Fumba added that an A J175 summons was served on the Indian national, compelling him to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court this week.

The matter was subsequently remanded to 4 September 2025 for further proceedings.

Fake goods

In July, Breitling watches, Springboks jerseys, caps, and Mamelodi Sundowns tops were among the counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R156 million that were seized by police during nationwide operations.

The operations were led by the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods unit, with support from the South African Police Service public order policing unit, the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) customs and enforcement team, counterfeit depot officials, brand protectors and private security personnel.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the integrated team executed search-and-seizure warrants targeting shops in Marabastad, Mokopane, Mbombela, Bela-Bela, Mookgopong, and Modimolle.

ALSO READ: Police seize counterfeit goods worth millions in Limpopo