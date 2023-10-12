Father left heartbroken after daughter allegedly murdered in bed

26-year-old Nadine Klaase was allegedly found with scratches on her body, a bloodied nose, and a shoelace tied around her neck.

Police are investigating the murder of a Vredendal woman, who was allegedly strangled to death in her bed last Friday.

The woman reportedly spent last Thursday night drinking at home with her mother and boyfriend before heading to bed. A few hours later her lifeless body was reportedly discovered by the pair.

“A murder case is being investigated at Vredendal SAPS following the discovery of the body of a 26-year-old woman in a shack in Mangaung Street, Vredendal North, on Friday.

“A 20-year-old suspect was arrested the same night for the murder, and appeared in the Vredendal Magistrates Court on Monday. The case was remanded to 16 October,” Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk told The Citizen.

According to gender-based activist Bianca du Toit, who’s been assisting the bereaved family, Nadine Klaase was found covered with scratches on her face and body, a bloodied nose, and a shoelace tied around her neck.

The Klaase family said they were advised by police to not to speak to the media, but her father told The Citizen he’d been having sleepless nights since his daughter’s death.

Du Toit said Klaase’s boyfriend came looking for her at around 3pm on Friday, sparking a search. He accessed her room through a window. Once inside, her mother’s friend felt Klasse and was left shocked by her cold body.

ALSO READ: ‘Her mother keeps calling her name’- Woman axed to death on her 21st birthday

Carmen Gouwers was brutally murdered on her 21st birthday over the weekend. She was allegedly struck on her head, arm, and back with an axe until she was blue, before she was raped.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen, they were investigating a case of murder.

“The body of a 21-year-old female was found in an open field with an open wound to the back of her head. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. We can confirm that a male suspect was arrested.”

The formal bail application will take place on Monday, 16 October, at the Lutzville Periodical Court.

Gender-based violence activist Reverend June Dolley said the incident was horrendous.

“She didn’t get to celebrate her 21st. She has been failed in her lifetime. Since the abuse started. She has been failed by the system, by the community and by society. We can not fail her in death as well. Bail has to be denied, I hope.

“The fact that has applied for bail is horrendous. The Patriotic Alliance has offered to pay for her funeral. We failed her in life, we can’t in death. She must have a dignified funeral. He shouldn’t have been let back into society,” she said.