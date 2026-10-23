Five held after foreign national beaten to death during Durban march

Incident comes amid months of protests against illegal immigrants in Durban with looting and violence erupting earlier this month in city.

KwaZulu-Natal police have detained five people of interest for further investigation after a foreign national was beaten to death and others were assaulted in Durban during violent marches.

A foreign national, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was allegedly assaulted to death by a group of about 50 people on Thursday morning.

Foreign national beaten to death

The South African Police Service (Saps) said on Thursday that a group of people was marching along Dr Pixley KaSeme Street towards Maud Mfusi Street.

“Two males reportedly broke away from the group and approached a man who was on the roadside. It is further alleged that the victim was then assaulted by a group of about 50 people and was declared dead at the scene,” the KZN police said.

The police said it would follow several leads and use all investigative aids to identify possible suspects.

This incident comes amid months of protests against illegal immigrants in Durban, with looting and violence erupting earlier this month.

On 28 September, Home Affairs issued the directive regarding the intake of asylum seeker applications. It sparked protests across the country, with South Africans voicing their frustration.

KZN police detained five persons of interest

Despite the department withdrawing the directive, South Africans have still protested near Home Affairs offices to express their anti-illegal immigrant sentiments.

Police in KZN followed up on their leads as officers took in five persons of interest for more investigation into the murder, attempted murder and assault of foreign nationals during protests in Durban.

Saps nabbed five males, aged between 19 and 46, during protests outside the Home Affairs offices on Che Guevara Road in Umbilo on Friday afternoon.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda said available information suggests the five men can assist the police in solving cases where a foreign national was assaulted in the Durban CBD on Wednesday.

They can also help with the case of the murder of the foreign national, who was beaten to death, and a case of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Others assaulted

A group of people marching in Berea allegedly assaulted two migrants on Thursday morning.

“The persons of interest are being processed at a police station, and further updates will be provided in due course,” Netshiunda said.

“Investigations are ongoing with police pursuing other persons who are believed to have been involved in acts of violence and other criminality during marches.”