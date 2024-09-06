Five nabbed for generating fake documents on East Rand

The EMPD in conjunction with Gauteng Special Law Enforcement Unit apprehended the suspects in Kempton Park on Thursday.

The suspects were producing fake police clearance certificates, driver’s licences, matric certificates and firearm competency certificates. Picture: EMPD

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested five people including four foreigners for producing fake documents.

The EMPD in conjunction with Gauteng Special Law Enforcement Unit apprehended the two Malawians, two Nigerians and a South African in Kempton Park on Thursday.

Fake documents

It is understood the suspects produce fake police clearance certificates, driver’s licences, matric certificates, firearm competency certificates, pay slips, face value documentation and medical certificates.

EMPD spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said authorities received a tip off about a syndicate dealing in false documents.

“Upon arrival at Flavour Shop at the corner of Voortrekker and Pretoria Road they found equipment including a photocopy machine, fax and other equipment suspected to have been used in the production of the fake documents.

“A number of fake documents were also seized. During the arrests one of the suspects attempted to bribe the police with R1 000 to set them free to no avail,” Dlamini said.

Court appearance

Dlamini said the suspects were detained at Kempton Park Police Station.

“They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of fraud, uttering and bribery.

“The EMPD commends the officers for their courage and excellent work in rooting out lawlessness, and will stop at nothing to root out crime in Ekurhuleni,” Dlamini said.

Fake goods

Meanwhile, police have seized counterfeit goods worth more than R94 million and arrested five foreigners in different parts of the country in less than three weeks.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been relentless in its efforts to disrupt and dislodge the illicit trade in counterfeit and contraband goods across the country.

The sting operation was carried out by SAPS and various law enforcement agencies including the Hawks, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Brand Protectors and private security companies.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said police will continue to combat the illicit trade in counterfeit goods, “protecting legitimate businesses and consumers who are subjected to sub-standard products that pose health and safety risks”.

