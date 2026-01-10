Foreign national arrested for possession of explosives near Beitbridge border

The suspect was caught after two men carrying large bags were spotted by SANDF soldiers at 11pm

A foreigner was arrested near the Beitbridge border post in Musina late on Friday night after he was found with a large quantity of explosives.

A second suspect managed to escape.

Two men seen carrying bags of explosives

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the two men were spotted by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who were on patrol. Both men were carrying large bags.

“Upon noticing the officials, the suspects dropped the bags and fled in different directions. One suspect was swiftly apprehended, while the other managed to escape,” said Mashaba.

When the SANDF members searched the bags, they found explosives, including 25 Carmex safety fuses and 125 blasting cartridges.

The 39-year-old man who was arrested will be charged with the possession of illegal explosives. He is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police find dagga field worth R2.9 million

Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga uncovered a field of dagga plants in Mpumalanga on Friday.

The plants are estimated to be worth R2.9 million.

The dagga plants were uprooted and disposed of during the police operation. Picture: Supplied/Saps

After receiving information, police found the mature dagga plants next to the Mhlambanyatsi River at Buffelspruit farms outside Malelana.

“The discovery has prompted an immediate investigation, and an enquiry has been opened with a hope to locate those who are responsible,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

He added that police don’t yet know who is responsible for this large-scale cultivation of dagga.

Mdhluli said the plants were uprooted and disposed of during the police operation.

