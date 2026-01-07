BMA drones in to snuff out cigarette-smuggling operation at Beitbridge border

The deployment of drone technology significantly enhanced the BMA’s ability to detect and disrupt organised smuggling networks.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) continues to make strides in intercepting illegal goods entering South Africa.

On Tuesday, BMA officers intercepted a cigarette-smuggling operation at the Beitbridge Port of Entry using advanced drone surveillance technology.

Drones

Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Marketing, Mmemme Mogotsi, said as part of the BMA’s intensified law enforcement operations under the 2025-26 Festive Season Security Plan, the aerial drone detected suspicious movement within the border law enforcement area near the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

“Real-time drone footage enabled BMA officers to swiftly track and intercept suspects attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes to the value of R42 797 into the Republic of South Africa.

“The interception confirms the growing effectiveness of technology-driven border management interventions, particularly at high-risk and vulnerable areas along the borderline. The seized cigarettes have been secured, and the suspects were handed over to the South African Police Services for further processing in line with the criminal legislation,” Mogotsi said.

Arrests lauded

BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, commended the successful interception.

Masiapato noted that the deployment of drone technology significantly enhanced the BMA’s ability to detect and disrupt organised smuggling networks.

“This interception demonstrates that the BMA is adapting to increasingly sophisticated criminal methods by leveraging modern surveillance technologies. Despite limited resources, our officers remain resolute and proactive in protecting the country’s borders.”

Foreign nationals

On Monday, 5 January 2026, the BMA arrested at least 25 undocumented foreign nationals who were attempting to cross illegally into South Africa.

This brings the total to 571 illegal immigrants intercepted in the past few days.

The BMA oversees operations at the Beitbridge Port of Entry and ensures that additional resources and operational support are deployed across other ports of entry nationwide.

It said the Beitbridge border post, which links SA with Zimbabwe, continues to handle the highest volumes of traffic among land borders.

