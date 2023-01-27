Foreign nationals nabbed for tampering with essential infrastructure

Faizel Patel

Four foreign nationals have been arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects were handcuffed during an operation by the Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) in Umlazi.

Stealing cables

Officers recovered fibre and electric cables with an estimated value of R250 000, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said.

“Police were patrolling along Sibusiso Mdakane Road when they spotted a vehicle offloading suspicious-looking property. As they were approaching the vehicle in order to investigate police noticed four men peeling off cables.”

“Four suspects aged between 27 and 42 years old were immediately arrested for being in possession of goods suspected to be stolen,” he said.

Ngcobo said the suspects have already appeared before Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 25 January, Ngcobo said.

“They were remanded in custody and will be back in the dock on 1 February.”

ALSO READ: Twenty-one undocumented foreign nationals arrested in Ekurhuleni

Drug labs bust

In a separate incident, two foreign nationals and a South African were nabbed after they were found to be running a mini drug lab within the premises of a lodge at Point, in Durban.

The suspects aged 32, 46 and 25-years-old were handcuffed on Thursday during a sting operation.

Officers also discovered a large quantity of manufactured drugs, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

“The Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit officers conducted a sting operation which was backed up by intelligence information and stormed into a lodge where three suspects were found to have turned a guestroom into clandestine drug lab.”

“Almost 12 000 capsules of heroin, 600g of heroin powder and 37 pieces of rock cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately R500 000 were found in possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the three suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Undocumented foreign nationals

Last week, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) arrested at least 21 undocumented foreign nationals in Crystal Park and Springs.

The suspects aged between 20 and 44 were handcuffed during an illegal immigrant operation in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, the EMPD said.

ALSO READ: Two foreign nationals nabbed for dealing in illegal cigarettes