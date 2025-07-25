Former prosecutor faces R1.1m fraud charges over fake law degree

The fraud began unravelling when the NPA requested original academic certificates from Nomandindi.

A former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday after allegedly defrauding the state of more than R1.1 million using falsified academic qualifications.

Luthando Nomandindi, 33, faces charges of fraud, forgery and uttering following his arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit.

The charges stem from his alleged submission of fake academic credentials to secure employment as a prosecutor.

Failed student turns to forgery

The case centres on Nomandindi’s time at Walter Sisulu University between 2010 and 2016.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Nomandindi was enrolled for a Bachelor of Laws degree during this period but failed to meet graduation requirements.

Despite not completing his studies, Nomandindi allegedly created fraudulent documents in 2020.

He submitted a falsified LLB degree certificate and a bogus Legal Education and Development attendance report as part of his application to the NPA‘s Aspirant Prosecutor Programme.

Fraudulent career progression

The NPA programme required applicants to possess a legitimate LLB qualification or proof of final-year status.

Based on his fake credentials, Nomandindi secured a position in the programme.

“In January 2021, Nomandindi was reportedly appointed as an Aspirant Prosecutor and later elevated to the position of Public Prosecutor,” Mhlakuvana said.

The accused continued using the same fraudulent qualifications to advance his career.

Police reports revealed he applied for promotion to Court Prosecutor at the Regional Court level and was shortlisted for the position.

Investigation uncovers deception

The fraud began unravelling when the NPA requested original academic certificates from Nomandindi. Faced with this demand, he abruptly resigned on 15 March 2025.

The institution discovered discrepancies in his qualifications and referred the matter to the Hawks for investigation.

The probe confirmed the extent of the deception.

Hawks investigators established that Walter Sisulu University had never conferred an LLB degree on Nomandindi.

The Legal Education and Development organisation also never issued him the attendance report due to outstanding fees on his account.

Financial impact and arrest

The fraudulent scheme cost the state significantly. Mhlakuvana said the NPA suffered actual financial prejudice exceeding R1.1 million from salaries paid to Nomandindi during his fraudulent employment period.

The Hawks arrested Nomandindi on 22 July 2025.

He appeared before the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court the same day and was granted R5 000 bail.

The matter was remanded to 18 August 2025, for disclosure of docket contents.

