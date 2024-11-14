Three Fort Hare University murder suspects wanted as arrest warrants issued

Mboneli Richard Vesele was killed in a hail of bullets on 6 January 2023.

General view of the University of Fort Hare (UFH) entrance in Alice, Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied/University of Fort Hare

Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects connected to the murder of Mboneli Richard Vesele, bodyguard to University of Fort Hare (UFH) vice-chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu.

On Thursday, the South African Police Service (Saps) issued a public statement requesting assistance in locating the suspects: Bafana Chiliza, 24, Nkosiyazi “Dipopoz” Maphumulo, 28, and Siphiwo “Spijojo” Jejane, 35.

ALSO READ: Another accused in R172m University of Fort Hare fraud case released on R50k bail

Authorities believe the suspects may be hiding in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) or the Eastern Cape.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the investigating officers, Warrant Officer Nkosi on 082 557 5789, Sergeant Mokoena on 081 851 7758 and Sergeant Khorommbi on 063 695 8590,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can download the MySaps app to share tip-offs.

RT #sapsHQ [TRIO WANTED FOR MURDER OF UNIVERSITY OF FORT HARE VICE CHANCELLOR BODYGUARD] The #SAPS is seeking the assistance of community members in locating 3 #wanted suspects linked to the murder the bodyguard of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare.



SAPS has… pic.twitter.com/gKRN7DYA7p — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 14, 2024

Vesele was killed in a hail of bullets on 6 January 2023.

He was seated in his vehicle outside the vice-chancellor’s residence in Eastern Cape when three suspects, driving a maroon vehicle, ambushed and shot him multiple times.

The bodyguard was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was opened at the Alice police station.

Fort Hare University murders

Since then, the police have arrested ten suspects, including three UFH employees, who are believed to have orchestrated the plot to secure lucrative security tenders.

The suspects — Isaac Plaatjies, Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khuza, Mthobisi Khanyile, Mthobisi Dlamini, Lindokuhle Manjati, Zimele Chiliza, Phelisa Nkonyeni, and Thamsanqa Mgotyana — are also charged with the murder of former UFH fleet manager Petrus Roets.

Roets was shot dead near East London in May 2022.

READ MORE: Retired employee must pay R2m back to University of Fort Hare for tenders awarded to her son

Additionally, the group faces charges related to the attempted murders of UFH vice-chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu and deputy vice-chancellor Renuka Vithal.

The suspects have been collectively charged with murder, attempted murder, reckless firearm discharge, vehicle theft, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Peter, Mbulawa, and Khuza face additional fraud charges. Bail has been granted to some of the accused, with Nkonyeni released on R50 000, Chiliza on R100 000, and Mbulawa on R75 000.