Four arrested for man’s murder at KZN informal settlement

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The suspects were handcuffed by officers in Chatsworth on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

Arrest

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the man was shot multiple times on the road at 1104 informal settlement in Chatsworth and was declared dead at the scene a day earlier.

“The Chatsworth Detectives Tracing Team gathered information about the whereabouts of the suspects, and the intelligence was operationalised. During the operation, three suspects were arrested for the murder of the 20-year-old, and they were found hiding in two different houses at 1104 informal settlement.

“One of the suspects led the police to where he had hidden the firearm, which was used in the commission of the crime. The firearm was found with eight rounds of ammunition,” Netshiunda said.

Double murder

Netshiunda added that preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects was on the wanted list for double murder, which he committed in July 2025 at Crossmoor in Chatsworth.

“During the same operation, police also arrested another suspect who was wanted for a case of attempted murder, in which he allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old man multiple times during a robbery at Shallcross in March 2025.

“The suspects, aged between 29 and 35 years old, will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 15 January 2026,” Netshiunda said.

Gauteng double murder

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of two women whose bodies were found near Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.

The two missing women were found dead at a plot in Poortjie on Thursday, 8 January 2026.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the group were handcuffed for hijacking, kidnapping and murder.

Nevhuhulwi said all five suspects are expected to appear before the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on 15 January 2026.

