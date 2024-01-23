Four killed, multiple injured in Mpumalanga tavern shooting

At this stage, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

A group of armed suspects reportedly stormed into the tavern at Kgobokwane in Siyabuswa and began shooting randomly at the liquor outlet. Picture: iStock

Four people were fatally wounded, while three others were injured after gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, on Sunday night.

According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, three of the deceased died at the scene, while one died in hospital.

This comes after a group of armed suspects reportedly stormed into the tavern at Kgobokwane next to R573 Road in Siyabuswa, carrying high calibre firearms and began shooting randomly at the liquor outlet.

At this stage, police are investigating four counts of murder with multiple counts of attempted murder.

According to police, the number could increase as the investigation is still at an early stage.

No one has been arrested yet, however, a team of experts in the investigation field has already been assembled under the leadership of the Mpumalanga police head Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela to probe the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Earlier this month, a police officer was charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man during a tavern brawl and only reporting the incident the next day.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officer and his friend had an argument with the deceased in a tavern in Mount Fletcher, Eastern Cape, which escalated into a fight.

“It is alleged that on 7 January [the constable] and his friend had an argument with Tokoloho Sebaka.

“The argument escalated into a fight and [the officer] allegedly fired a shot that hit Sebaka in the stomach. Sebaka died later in hospital.”

