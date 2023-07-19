Five murder suspects killed in shootout with cops in KZN

By Faizel Patel

Five murder suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said the suspects were shot dead at the Bhucanana area in the Ntambanana policing precinct on Saturday, 15 July 2023.

Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers from the Provincial Taxi Violence Task Team were acting on intelligence when they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a sedan in which the suspects were travelling.

“Police introduced themselves and ordered the suspects’ vehicle to stop, but the gang sped off, and a high-speed chase ensued.

“The driver of the suspects’ vehicle lost control, and the vehicle collided with a fence, and before the police knew it, they were under gunfire from the suspects. The tactically astute task team officers returned fire, and a shootout ensued. Five suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout, and two firearms were found in their possession,” Netshiunda said.

Murder

Netshiunda said the gang was linked to the murder of a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed on the morning of 1 July 2023 at a taxi rank in Ndlangubo area in Eshowe.

“The suspects reportedly went to the taxi rank and demanded money collected earlier that day. Shots were fired, and the victim was shot. He was declared dead at the scene, and a firearm was found beside his body.”

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) have been informed of incident.

Inmate escape

Meanwhile, four former prisoners, who were recently released on parole, have been re-apprehended by the Standerton Police in Mpumalanga, after they were found in possession of items believed to have been stolen during a housebreaking.

According to police reports, the housebreaking occurred in a shop in Standerton on Saturday night, 15 July 2023.

The swift action taken by the police, in collaboration with other stakeholders, led to their rearrest.

