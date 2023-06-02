Three robbers killed as two shootouts take place in one day in Durban

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Three armed robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Durban on Friday, shortly after stealing money from a man who had just left a bank in the Westville suburb.

“Reports indicate that the victim has just withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money from a bank when he was accosted by armed suspects who robbed him of the money and fled the scene in two getaway vehicles,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“One of the suspect’s vehicles was spotted along Dudley Road and a high-speed chase ensued.”

The shootout started when police had cornered the robbers.

“Three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout and no police officer was injured,” said Netshiunda.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will conduct further investigations, added Netshiunda.

Shootout at King Shaka International Airport

Earlier in the day, another dramatic shootout happened in Durban near the King Shaka International Airport.

The shooting took place after police and private security officers chased a car that had been hijacked near KwaDukuza.

Dylan Meyrick, from IPSS Medical Rescue, said the hijackers opened fire as they approached the airport, hitting one of the private security vehicles.

“Fortunately, the driver did not sustain any injuries and continued the chase of the suspects into the bush,” said Meyrick.

The hijackers managed to flee the scene. Police and security officers were unable to track them.