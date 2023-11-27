WATCH: Major taxi accident in Inchanga leaves 15 injured

All the patients are currently in hospital and there were no fatalities reported.

The taxi rolled down an embankment on the R103 Inchanga and Station Drive in Inchanga and came to rest on its roof. Picture: ALS Paramedics

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a taxi accident on the R103 Inchanga and Station Drive in Inchanga resulted in 15 people sustaining injuries, with one individual in a critical condition.

The accident occurred just before 7am.

Injuries

ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to multiple calls reporting an overturned taxi with numerous patients on the scene. The injured, ranging from moderate to serious conditions, were attended to by ALS paramedics and transported to various hospitals in Durban and Pietermaritzburg for further care.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown; however, SAPS was on the scene and will be investigating further. All 15 people are currently in hospital, and there were no recorded fatalities,” states ALS paramedics.

ALS Paramedics dispatched ambulances from both Durban and Pietermaritzburg branches, along with advanced life support paramedics. The scene presented a challenging situation, with multiple patients ejected as the taxi rolled down the embankment, coming to rest on its roof.

Further investigations will be done by police.

Faizel Patel