Off-duty police sergeant killed in shootout with colleagues

The officer was shot by members of the Tactical Response Team in Mqanduli.

Police have opened an inquest docket after an off-duty police sergeant was fatally wounded during a shootout with her colleagues in the Eastern Cape.

The officer was shot by members from Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Mqanduli on Sunday afternoon.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said it is alleged that members from Mthatha TRT acted on intelligence information about armed suspects at a bottle store in Dobe location in the area of Mqanduli.

“It is further alleged that when the suspects spotted the police, they started running in different directions, but one suspect who was at the entrance of the bottle store opened fire. Police retaliated by returning fire.”

Nkohli said a 42-year-old suspect was fatally wounded, while other suspects managed to flee.

“An unlicensed revolver was recovered. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered firearm was stolen in Hillbrow in 2021. On further investigation, it transpired that the deceased suspect was an off-duty police Sergeant stationed at Madeira SAPS in the OR Tambo District.”

Vigilante killing

Meanwhile, police are investigating the deaths of three men found near a dam in the Western Cape.

The bodies were found in Wallacedene on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said indications point to “possible vigilantism.”

“SAPS detectives are pursuing leads to determine what transpired in Wallacedene that led to the death of three unknown adult men and are seeking the assistance of the public to come forward with information.

“The bodies of the victims were discovered this morning at around 08:30 at a dam on a farm in Botfontein Road, with fatal injuries reminiscent of an act of vigilantism,” Traut said.

Traut has urged people who can shed light on the matter to kindly contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application My SAPS anonymously.

