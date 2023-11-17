Crime

Fourth suspect arrested in connection with online child porn ring

Three others aged between 43 and 63 were also arrested on charges of the possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography.

The suspect was arrested at a flat in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Picture: iStock

Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with an online child porn ring.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was arrested at a flat in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

“The 60-year-old man was found with thousands of images and videos of child pornography. He forms part of the 27 online child sexual predators that have been identified in South Africa by a joint international operation led by the Saps’ Serial and Electronic Investigations(SECI)unit and the USA Department of Homeland Security.”

Arrests

In the past week, three others, aged between 43 and 63, were arrested on charges of the possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography.

The trio were arrested in a simultaneous takedown operation in last week.

Mathe said the trio allegedly committed a series of offences including possession, distribution, downloading and facilitating the distribution, grooming and making available child pornography and exposure of a child to adult and child pornography.

She said a 63-year-old British man, who was found to be in the country illegally, was among those arrested.

“The suspect faces charges related to bestiality after police have seized material of him allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog. The second suspect, who is a 43-year-old South African male, was arrested in Benoni, Gauteng. The third suspect, a 43-year-old South African male, was arrested in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.”

Courts

They appeared before various courts, including the Benoni, Springs and Krugersdorp magistrates’ courts on Monday.

The case was postponed for further investigation and bail applications.

“The Saps is calling on parents to monitor their children’s devices such as tablets and phones on a daily basis to prevent more children from becoming victims of such criminal activities.

“The Saps also encourages parents to install parental softwares and apps that are able to block harmful content on chats and apps,” Mathe said.

