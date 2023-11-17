Police discover products to manufacture drugs worth R200 million

A 35-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested and charged.

Gauteng police have discovered products used to manufacture drugs to the street value of approximately two hundred million rand in Johannesburg.

The discovery was made on Thursday in Kya Sands.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the consignment, which was stored in more than 360 bags, was found locked in a storage facility.

“Police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a car with one suspicious occupant. As they stopped and searched the driver, police found a bunch of keys in his possession. Preliminary investigation led the police to a storage facility. Inside the storage facility were scores of bags of a product that is used to manufacture drugs.

“A 35-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested and charged with dealing in a dangerous dependence producing substance. He is expected to appear before Randburg Magistrate’s Court in due course,” Masondo said.

Cape drug bust

Earlier this week, a suspected drug trafficker was arrested on the N2 near Strand heading towards Cape Town at the weekend in possession of drugs worth R2.7 million.

“The 34-year-old suspect was nabbed following a multidisciplinary operation led by the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team based in Bellville, together with the Western Cape Crime Intelligence’s Counter Narcotics and Gangs [unit],” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani.

The team acted on information about a suspect who was travelling from Eastern Cape to Cape Town with a truck loaded with Mandrax tablets.

The Hawks’ team spotted the vehicle matching the description, and stopped and searched it. A total of 61 000 Mandrax tablets were found in a hidden compartment inside the truck.

Meanwhile, the police made a massive drug bust at a port in Gqeberha earlier this month.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) attached to the Gqerberha Sea Port seized cocaine with the street value of about R65 million from a vessel that had entered the country from Brazil.

