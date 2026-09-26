33-year-old arrested for manufacturing fake Hennessy, Don Julio alcohol

The suspect was also found with an unlicensed firearm.

A 33-year-old is expected to appear in court for manufacturing and selling illicit alcohol as well as for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police in Eldorado Park arrested the suspect on Friday, 25 September 2026.

Information leads to arrest

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), information was received that the suspect is allegedly involved in the unlawful manufacturing and selling of illicit alcohol.

“Police received reliable intelligence indicating that the suspect was allegedly involved in the unlawful manufacturing and distribution of illicit alcohol. The information further indicated that he was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

The unlawful manufacturing and selling of illicit alcohol carries a fine of up to R1 million, up to five years of imprisonment or both. Possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition carries a punishment of 15 to 25 years in prison.

The suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Picture: Supplied

Suspect found in possession of fake alcohol

The Saps added that the suspect was found in possession of illicit alcohol, which included Hennessy, Don Julio and Remy Martin.

“Members swiftly acted on the information and conducted a search at the suspect’s address. During the search, police recovered a 9mm firearm, two live rounds of ammunition with one magazine, suspected illicit alcohol and various packaging materials allegedly associated with the unlawful production and distribution of illicit alcohol.

“The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.”

The police added that investigations in the case are continuing.