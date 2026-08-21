Fugitive murder suspect captured after 11 years on the run

The fugitive was captured during Operation Basadi in Mpumalanga where police also seized counterfeit goods.

A 35-year-old murder suspect who evaded arrest for 11 years was finally captured during Operation Basadi in Mpumalanga, where the South African Police Service (Saps) also seized counterfeit goods worth more than R600 000 in a sweeping multi‑disciplinary crackdown.

The operation was led by the Ehlanzeni District Commissioner, Major General Dorah Xaba, on Thursday.

Arrest

The operation was conducted in partnership with various stakeholders, including Traffic Officials, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs, the Department of Home Affairs, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), vehicle tracking companies, and private security personnel.

Operation

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect is suspected of being involved in the murder of Mduduzi Nkuna, who was reportedly stabbed and killed at Block B, Tonga, in the Nkomazi area on 24 May 2015.

“The operation focused on a roadblock on the N4 Road near the Nkomazi Toll Plaza. The operation further zoomed in on tracing wanted suspects and raiding shops suspected of trading in counterfeit and illicit goods.

“Thirteen undocumented foreign nationals were arrested at the roadblock while Traffic fines to the value of about R76 400.00 were issued to motorists for contravention of the National Road Traffic Act,” Masondo said.

Counterfeit goods

Masondo added that during this period, a total of 438 items of illicit and counterfeit goods, valued at about R619 960.00, were seized as part of the operation.

He said items seized included cosmetics, cell phone accessories, watches, toys and cigarettes.

Meanwhile, the arrested murder suspect is expected to appear in the Tonga Magistrate’s Court soon to face charges of murder.

Women’s Month

The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, lauded the female Law Enforcement Officers for their commitment during Women’s Month.

“Operation Basadi continues to prove that when women in policing lead with determination, we get results that will boost public confidence in our communities. I thank my female colleagues and all our partners for their collaboration.

“Operation Basadi will continue during this month of August in order to enhance visibility, strengthen crime prevention and ensure the safety of all communities in Mpumalanga, ” said Modise.

Investigations are continuing