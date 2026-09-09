Hawks nab nine suspects in R23 million illegal precious metals bust in Greenstone [PICS]

Officers found about 20kg of palladium, 11kg of osmium and specialised machinery used to process unwrought gold with an estimated value of R23 million.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has struck a significant blow to illegal mining value chains in Gauteng after nabbing nine suspects for unlawfully possessing and dealing in precious metals.

Members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) thoroughly searched a premises in Greenstone, north-eastern Johannesburg, on Tuesday and uncovered minerals and equipment with an estimated value of R23 million.

Hawks nabbed nine suspects for possessing precious metals

Officers found 20 kg of palladium, 11 kg of osmium and machinery used to process unwrought gold worth R23 million. Picture: Hawks

Officers found about 20kg of palladium, 11kg of osmium, and specialised machinery used to process unwrought gold.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the operation followed intelligence received on Friday, 4 September, about a foreign national allegedly trading in unwrought gold dust and nuggets sourced from illegal miners.

“Following intense surveillance, the team operationalised a search warrant at a targeted premises in Greenstone on Tuesday, 8 September 2026. Upon entering the property, officers detained two females and seven males,” Mavimbela said.

Officers found 20 kg of palladium, 11kg of osmium and machinery used to process unwrought gold worth R23 million. Picture: Hawks

The Hawks arrested the nine suspects, aged between 20 and 56, after they failed to provide legitimate licences, permits, or company registration documents to handle or sell precious metals.

Appearing before Edenvale Magistrate’s Court Thursday

They will appear before the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 10 September 2026, facing charges of contravening the Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005.

Officers found 20 kg of palladium, 11 kg of osmium and machinery used to process unwrought gold worth R23 million. Picture: Hawks

Acting provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Brigadier Wendy Mashwabane, commended the SOCI for acting quickly and decisively.

“This breakthrough is a significant blow to illegal mining value chains in the province. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activities within their communities to law enforcement authorities,” Mashwabane said.

The Hawks said investigations continue.