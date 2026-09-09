Police arrest suspect wanted for murder conspiracy allegedly linked to DJ Warras’ killing

Gauteng police nabbed the suspect wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder, believed to be in relation to DJ Warras death.

The Gauteng police have nabbed a suspect wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder, believed to be in relation to Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock’s death.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that Hlengiwe Goodness Buthelezi was arrested on a warrant of arrest on Wednesday, 9 September, in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi was arrested on warrant in relation to DJ Warras’ death

“She is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon,” the Saps said on Wednesday evening.

Last month, the police released a picture of Buthelezi, 40, asking for help finding Buthelezi for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the incident happened in Johannesburg Central on 16 December 2025, the same day suspects fatally shot Stock outside a building near the Carlton Centre.

Investigators believe three suspects confronted the radio and television presenter before opening fire and fleeing the scene on foot.

On 7 August, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced one of the men implicated in Stock’s murder to 25 years in prison.

Pacula sentenced to 25 years

The court convicted and sentenced Armindo Joaquim Pacula, a Mozambican national, following a plea and sentence agreement and consultation with Stock’s family.

He pleaded guilty to charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravening the Immigration Act.

Pacula admitted that he shot and killed Stock in exchange for R25 000.

The case against his co-accused, Victor Majola, remains before the court, and he will appear in court on 18 September.

The state believes he planned the killing, while Pacula carried out the shooting.

Buthelezi is Majola’s girlfriend – reports

According to media reports, Buthelezi is Majola’s girlfriend.

Investigators have linked Stock’s killing to a dispute at Zambezi Flats.

The dispute allegedly followed the appointment of his security company to install a biometric access system at the building.

The installation came amid allegations that certain individuals were illegally collecting rent from tenants.

Prior to his death, Stock allegedly received threats and had obtained a protection order against five individuals.