R200 000 reward offered after fatal Mamelodi cash-in-transit robbery

Police arrested a 21-year-old bystander, who was found in possession of a rifle allegedly stolen from the crime scene.

A reward of R200 000 is being offered following an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Pretoria earlier this week that saw two guards killed and another fighting for his life.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for multiple armed suspects following an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Extension 16, Mamelodi East on Monday.

“It is alleged that the suspects, who were travelling in two vehicles, a white or cream Volkswagen Polo and a maroon Volkswagen Polo, attacked security guards who were transporting cash. During the incident, two security guards, aged 34 and 41, were fatally wounded. A third security guard sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

“A shoot-out ensued between the police and the suspects, during which a state vehicle was damaged. No police member was injured. The suspects also set a Mercedes-Benz vehicle alight, completely destroying it.

Police recover firearms and explosives

“Police subsequently discovered explosives beneath the cash-in-transit vehicle and the explosives unit was summoned to the scene and safely secured the explosives,” he added.

Sibeko added that a follow-up operation by Crime Intelligence and K9 Unit members led to the arrest of a 21-year-old bystander, who was found in possession of a rifle allegedly stolen from the crime scene.

“No cash was taken during the incident. Two firearms belonging to the security company, a rifle and a 9mm pistol, were recovered. Police opened cases of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, attempted cash-in-transit robbery and malicious damage to property.”

Experts warn of organised crime threat

Sello Mashula, founder and president of Security Personnel Party of South Africa (SPPSA), an organisation that advocates for the interests of security officers, expressed concern regarding the violent and reckless heist in Mamelodi East on Monday.

“SPPSA is offering a reward of R200 000 for information that will lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of the robbers. All information to be directed to the police,” he added.

Mashula said it was reported that a heavily armed syndicate intercepted an armoured vehicle, using high-calibre firearms and explosives, before fleeing.

University of Limpopo criminologist Witness Maluleke said: “Incidents of this nature often occur in our communities, with limited reactive responses from SA Police Service members. However, in this case, the Saps members are commended for the arrests and discoveries,” he said.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said South Africa still has an ongoing battle with CIT heists.

“What is most concerning is the amount of violence during these types of heists. The participants show a blatant disregard for life and do not hesitate to use deadly force. These robberies remain a sophisticated and violent part of organised crime,” she said.

Van Graan said police have to employ community-based and proactive measures to gather intelligence and prevent these crimes before they happen.