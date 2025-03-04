Alleged gangster shot dead in parking area in Mitchells Plain

Police say they are investigating the shooting.

Police are investigating a murder case after an alleged gang member was shot dead in Cape Town.

It is understood that the 31-year-old man was shot dead at the Town Centre parking area in Mitchells Plain on Monday.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said they are investigating the shooting.

“According to reports, SA Police Service members received a complaint of a shooting in progress at 1st Avenue Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

“On arrival, they found a 31-year-old male in a black VW Polo with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest.

“He succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive forms part of the police investigation,” Van Wyk said.

Gang violence

Gang-related murders remain a pressing issue in the Western Cape.

Last week, the latest crime statistics in South Africa revealed that 263 cases of gang violence were reported in the Western Cape.

“This is unacceptable and must change,” Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said.

Mchunu has released the third-quarter crime statistics, covering 1 October to 31 December 2024.

The minister said most gang-related murders occurred in Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Kleinvlei, Delft and Elsies River in the Western Cape.

“The issue of gang-related violence requires a new approach because this is not only a historical matter, it is also repetitive. There is no point in us discussing the same thing with no change.”

Crime statistics

The latest crime statistics in South Africa indicate a decline across multiple crime categories, according to Mchunu.

However, Mchunu highlighted the persistent crime challenges in four provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

“They pose quite a challenge. They dominate criminality in the country. These provinces coincide with where our metros are and the density of the population and, therefore, they are our focus.”

The latest crime data revealed a downward trend in several major crime categories, including a 9.8% decrease in murder, 3.3% reduction in rape and 3.2% drop in attempted sexual offences.

