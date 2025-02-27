Police search for suspects after Witbank businessman shot in Ferrari [VIDEO]

The the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police are searching for a group of suspects involved in the shooting of a businessman in Mpumalanga.

Maxwell Mlangeni, the owner of Today’s Destiny Logistics, was shot in an apparent hit while driving his Ferrari on Bethal Road in Witbank this week.

Shooting

The businessman is currently fighting for his life in hospital.

A video taken at the scene showed his white Ferrari riddled with bullet holes.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the motive for the shooting is unknown, and no suspects have been arrested as yet.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to come to assist the investigation.

A man has been shot dead, in what appears to be hit, on Bethal Road, eMalahleni (Witbank) Mpumalanga.



The shooting happened at a transport company.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/FL0E9rc32s — SA NATIONAL TRAFFIC UPDATES (@lnnocent191535) February 25, 2025

CIT robbers shot dead

Earlier this week, six cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects were shot dead in Tshwane.

Police said the suspects were fatally wounded in Laudium on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masodo said the suspects were allegedly on their way to rob a cash van in Atteridgeville when they were intercepted. Police attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicles when the shootout ensued.

“Six suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with the police in Laudium, and police recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

One suspect was arrested.

Crime kingpins

Meanwhile, the Gauteng province is cracking down on crime, having identified more than 400 kingpins involved in criminal activities, according to Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi made the remarks during his 2025 State of the Province Address in Tshwane on Monday night.

The premier acknowledged that Gauteng faces several pressing issues, including crime and potholes, among other problems.

The third quarter crime statistics, from 1 October to 31 December 2024, revealed that Gauteng recorded the highest percentage of murder cases, at 25%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21.4%), the Eastern Cape (18.9%), and the Western Cape (17.4%).

The latest crime statistics were released by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu last week.

Lesufi said the province is making inroads into criminal activity.

